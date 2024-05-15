CHP: 2 killed, 3 children among those injured in Sacramento County crash involving alcohol

By Jonathan Ayestas

Click here for updates on this story

RIO VISTA, California (KCRA) — Two people died and another adult and three children were injured in a Sacramento County crash where alcohol is believed to have been a factor, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said it got a report of a head-on crash around 12:17 a.m. on Saturday at Highway 160 and Sherman Island Road.

On Monday afternoon, CHP issued a clarification about those involved in the crash.

According to CHP, a gray Nissan SUV going southbound on Highway 160 at an unknown speed had a 26-year-old man from Antioch driving.

At the same time, there was a silver Lexus SUV going northbound on Highway 160 just south of Sherman Island Road at unknown speed, CHP said. That vehicle had a 33-year-old driver, a 29-year-old passenger, and three other children as passengers, a 2-month-old, 10-year-old, and 5-year-old.

For reasons not yet known, CHP said the Nissan SUV crossed into the northbound lane, slamming into the Lexus head-on.

The Nissan’s driver died, CHP said. The Sacramento County Coroner identified him as John Malley.

Jessica Hay, the 29-year-old passenger in the Lexus SUV, was the other person who died.

The Lexus’ driver was taken to a Bay Area hospital with major injuries, along with the 5-year-old girl and the 2-month-old. The 10-year-old was taken to a Sacramento hospital, CHP said.

Hay was the mother to the three children in the vehicle, her aunt Cynthia Padilla confirmed to KCRA 3. The driver was Hay’s boyfriend and the father of the 2-month-old, Padilla said.

They had been driving back to Rio Vista from the Bay Area.

Highway 160 was closed for about an hour while officers investigated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.