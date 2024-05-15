AARP Texas Hosts Free Shredding Events to Combat Identity Theft

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 15, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — AARP Texas is stepping up the fight against fraud and scams with the launch of “Texas Shred ‘Em Day,” a free statewide paper shredding event aimed at helping Texans protect their identities. Scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2024, this initiative underscores AARP’s commitment to raising awareness about identity theft and providing valuable resources to the community.

Event Details

Date and Time:

– Saturday, May 18, 2024

– 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location:

– East Aldine Management District

– 2909 Aldine Amphitheatre Dr., Houston, TX 77039

Why You Should Attend

Identity theft is a pervasive issue that affects millions of people each year. By properly disposing of sensitive documents, individuals can significantly reduce the risk of becoming victims of identity theft. AARP Texas, in collaboration with the Harris County Sheriff’s Department, is providing a secure and convenient way for residents to shred their personal documents for free.

What to Expect

Participants are encouraged to bring any documents containing personal information, such as bank statements, medical records, and old tax returns, to the shredding event. This service ensures that these documents are destroyed securely, preventing them from falling into the wrong hands.

In addition to the shredding services, AARP representatives will be on-site to distribute resources and information on how to protect yourself from fraud. This event not only provides a practical service but also educates the public on the importance of safeguarding their personal information.

Register Today

Don’t miss this opportunity to protect your identity and gain peace of mind. To participate in the Houston event, register at the following link: [Houston Shredding Event Registration](aarp.org/Houstonhttps://aarp.org/Houstonhttps://aarp.org/Houstonhttps://aarp.org/Houston).

About AARP Texas

AARP Texas is dedicated to empowering older adults and ensuring they can live life to the fullest with dignity and purpose. Through initiatives like Texas Shred ‘Em Day, AARP continues to support the community by providing essential services and resources.

For more information about the event and AARP’s fraud-fighting resources, visit [AARP Houston](aarp.org/Houston).

Join us on May 18 and take a proactive step in protecting your identity. Together, we can combat fraud and build a safer community.

