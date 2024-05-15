8 students hospitalized after ingesting marijuana edibles during field trip

By Sid Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

MID-WILSHIRE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Eight high school students were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after they ingested cannabis edibles during a field trip to the La Brea Tar Pits, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a security officer came across the group and noticed the teens were “acutely ill.” The officer then called 911.

Paramedics responded to the site on Wilshire Boulevard and determined “each had an altered level of consciousness following their reported ingestion of cannabis edibles,” LAFD said.

The teens are in fair condition and are expected to be OK.

A post published by La Brea Tar Pits on X said the students were on a chaperoned field trip and said staff “acted quickly to assess the situation and seek medical aid.”

“We extend our care and concern to the students and their families and wish them a healthy recovery,” read the post.

It’s unclear what high school the teens attend, but the Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed the teens are not LAUSD students.

The incident remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.