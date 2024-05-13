UCLA students return to in-person classes following nearly 2 weeks of protests

By Jaysha Patel

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — After more than a week of remote learning in the aftermath of pro-Palestinian protests and counterprotests on campus, UCLA students are returning to campus for in-person classes.

The university announced its return to regular operations on Saturday, saying, “any serious disruptions to campus operations” may change those plans.

Law enforcement and other security personnel continue to monitor the campus, many of whom were seen on campus early Monday morning.

As students prepared to return, some said the school needs to make sure they feel safe. Former California State Senate Democratic Majority Leader Gloria Romero and others demanded a response to what they described as acts of antisemitic violence on campuses throughout the state.

“To speak out to protect, not only all students, but particularly Jewish students and families who have in the last few weeks suffered in ways that are unimaginable,” said Romero, a member of the advisory board of the advocacy group Golden Together.

At a news conference held at UCLA’s Dickson Plaza on Friday, members of Golden Together said there has also been silence from state leaders.

“From the governor to our lieutenant governor, the attorney general, the speaker of the state assembly the superintendent of public instruction all of them. Where are you in terms of speaking out about this great hallowed institution,” says Romero.

Some feel the actions by school leaders is unacceptable.

“The people of California, the people of Los Angeles, the parents of the students can have no confidence in the leadership of this university or the university of California system because we’re seeing this across the state not just here,” said Steve Hilton, a co-founder of Golden Together.

More than 800 UC faculty and staff want UCLA’s chancellor to resign and are calling for “all legal charges be dropped” against student protesters. They also want graduation and commencement ceremonies to move forward as planned between June 13 and 16.

“What we’re seeing is a tiny minority of students back by outside agitators causing disruption that shouldn’t be happening,” said Hilton.

