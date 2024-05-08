Sisters with Ukrainian bakery in Boston help support the cause back home

By Jordyn Jagolinzer

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Two sisters born in Ukraine came to Massachusetts as children with their parents to start a new life. Today, they’re the epitome of the American dream, transforming their memories of baking with family into a Brighton storefront.

“We would love to bring back a piece of home to Boston with us and that’s where the idea of Solodko was born,” said co-owner, Ilona Znakharchuk.

Solodko translates to “sweet.” Ilona Znakharchuk and her sister’s bakery is the only Ukrainian food establishment in the greater Boston area.

Their goal is to share some of their culture’s favorite treats with the community.

“Our bestselling cake is the honey cake, medovik,” she explained. “People go crazy for it.”

Ilona and her sister Irina partner with local Ukrainian organizations to raise money for humanitarian efforts in their home country.

The pair have been busy getting ready for an upcoming Ukrainian American festival happening May 11.

“There’s going to be wonderful Ukrainian desert, fashion, music and it’s going to be all in support of Ukraine and the ongoing effort,” said Irina Znakharchuk.

“Beacon of light for Ukrainian immigrants”

The sisters say they work to give back because they’re so grateful for the privileged life they now have in the U.S.

“Since the beginning we’ve tried to both employ and support Ukrainian organizations,” Irina said.

“Our country is actively in war,” added Ilona. “We can kind of be that beacon of light for Ukrainian immigrants coming to Boston, fleeing the war.”

Anyone is welcome to attend the festival on Saturday. The festivities will take place at 6 p.m. at Newton City Hall. Proceeds will go to organizations supporting Ukraine.

