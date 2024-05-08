Sacramento mom accused of assaulting her child, 2, on flight from Mexico to Seattle

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — A Sacramento mom is accused of assaulting her 2-year-old child on a flight from Mexico to Seattle, prosecutors said Monday.

Multiple people reported witnessing Breanna Mistler, 33, abusing her child on a May 1 Delta flight from Puerto Vallarta to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Washington.

One person reported that Mistler kicked the child when the child woke her up at one point on the flight. Another person reported that Mistler shook the child like a rag doll, prosecutors said.

When the flight landed, customs officers detained Mistler and observed multiple bruises on the child. Child Protective Services was helping to place the child with a relative.

On Monday, a judge ordered Mistler to be detained at the Federal Detention Center in the city of SeaTac, which is where the airport is located and is between the cities of Seattle and Tacoma. The judge ordered Mistler detained due to being concerned about the child’s safety, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Mistler was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault in a special aircraft jurisdiction. She is expected to appear in court for a preliminary examination on May 16.

