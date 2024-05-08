Parents of former Stevenson lacrosse player, brother grieving sons’ murders on surfing trip

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Two Australians and an American were on a surfing trip when they were found murdered at the bottom of a well more than 50 feet deep in Mexico’s Baja peninsula.

Callum Robinson, a former lacrosse standout at Stevenson University in Baltimore County, and his brother, Jake Robinson, were the two Australians. Their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad was also found dead.

Police said the three surfers were found shot and dumped in the covered well.

Callum Robinson’s parents addressed the deaths of their two sons and their friend.

“Our hearts are broken and the world has become a darker place for us,” mother Debra Robinson said. “We also mourned the loss of Carter Rhoad, a close friend. They were young men enjoying their passion of surfing together.”

Callum Robinson was a star lacrosse player at Stevenson University, and made all-Academic teams.

Robinson is from Perth, Australia, where he played club lacrosse before joining Stevenson’s lacrosse team in 2013.

He started all 21 games as a senior in 2015. He led the team with 91 groundballs and 52 caused turnovers and was a scholar student-athlete.

“We have always been very proud of their academic and sporting achievements and admired their life choices,” Debra Robinson said. “Callum was a lovable, larger than life character and considered the United States his second home. Known as the Big Koala, he played professional lacrosse in the PLL and represented Australia in the world championships and always found time to coach junior teams.”

Callum, who was six-foot-four, had played in the U.S. Premier Lacrosse League, which left a message on its website saying the lacrosse world was “heartbroken by the tragic loss” of the trio, according to CBS News.

“We offer our hearts, support and prayers to the Robinson and Rhoad Families, as well as all who loved Callum, Jake and Jack,” it said.

On social media, his devastated girlfriend shared a black and white photo of the couple kissing, with the message: “You are one of one. I will love you forever.”

In another photo she shared, in which the two can be seen embracing, she wrote: “My heart is shattered into a million pieces. I don’t have the words right now.”

Jake Robinson was pursuing a career in medicine, his mother said.

“Jake was a happy, gentle and compassionate soul who, who was pursuing a career in medicine,” Debra Robinson said. “Jake’s passion was surfing, and it was no coincidence that many of his hospitals that he worked in were close to surfing beaches. He loved to run or swim for miles after a heavy day at work. He loved music, including live bands and festivals.”

How were they murdered?

The three surfers were reported missing after police found bloodstains and marks at their last known campsite.

Chief state prosecutor María Elena Andrade Ramírez described what likely would have been moments of terror that ended the trip for the three men.

She theorized the killers drove by and saw the foreigners’ pickup truck and tents and wanted to steal the truck’s tires and other parts. But “when (the foreigners) came up and caught them, surely, they resisted.”

She said that’s when the killers would have shot the men. She said they were likely not attacked because they were tourists. “The evidence suggests they (the killers) did not know where they were from.”

Andrade Ramírez said the reconstruction of events was based on the forensic examiner’s reports, noting all three had bullet wounds to the head.

There was a hurried attempt to destroy evidence. The foreigners’ tents were apparently burned. The pickup truck was driven miles away and burned. The assailants’ truck was later found with a gun inside.

Then, at “a site that is extremely hard to get to,” the bodies were dumped into a well about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away. Investigators were surprised when, underneath the bodies of the three foreigners, a fourth body was found that had been there much longer.

The well had been covered with boards. “It was literally almost impossible to find it,” Andrade Ramírez said. It took two hours to winch the bodies out.

Three suspects were being held in connection to the deaths.

“We will also send a message to our family and friends, Jake’s and Callum’s friends, and all the people that have reached out to us,” Debra Robinson said. “We have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of emotions and support that we have received for Callum and Jake. We know that they were truly loved and me impacted many people’s lives. Please, live bigger, shine brighter and love harder in their memory.”

