Former sheriff pleads guilty to lying to FBI

By Zac Carlisle

Click here for updates on this story

MACON, Mississippi (WTVA) — The former sheriff of Noxubee County pleaded guilty on Tuesday to lying to the FBI about a relationship with an inmate.

Terry Grassaree, 61, of Macon, made the false statements in July 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

That’s when agents questioned him about receiving nude images from an inmate at the jail in exchange for certain privileges.

A federal grand jury indicted the former sheriff in October 2022.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 7. He faces up to five years in prison.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.