Driver accused of intentionally running over and killing 7 Canada geese in Pennsylvania

By Michael Guise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A driver intentionally ran over and killed seven Canada geese in York County, Pennsylvania, over the weekend, a wildlife center said.

In a post on Facebook, the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Lancaster County said on Sunday that the family of Canada geese were “intentionally run over” by the driver of a vehicle on Market Street in York. The post said both parents and five siblings were killed while crossing the road.

Two adults and two baby geese, also known as goslings, survived and made it across the road. Both goslings suffered broken legs but are expected to recover, the wildlife center said.

“The deliberate and brutal killing of the Canada goslings and their family is a deeply disturbing and unacceptable act of cruelty towards wildlife,” the Facebook post said. “It is heart-wrenching to think that these beautiful creatures suffered at the hands of someone who intentionally chose to harm them.

“It is crucial that we hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” the Facebook post went on to say. “Canada geese and goslings are protected by state and federal laws, and this incident is a clear violation of those protections.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the driver can contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission. You can also call the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center at 717-808-2652.

No other details about the vehicle or the driver were released.

