Controlled explosives used to clear large span of Key Bridge collapse from the Dali

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Some controlled explosives will be used to remove a large span of the Key Bridge collapse that lies on top of the Dali, the container ship that crashed into the bridge in March.

The Unified Command says this process is part of what they call “precision cutting.”

“We knew that in order to safely remove the Dali, it was going to require precision cutting to be able to do it,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said. “Right now, the Dali still has anywhere from 3 to 4,000 tons of steel that’s sitting on top of it.”

Unified Command crews are working to free the Dali from the collapsed portion of the bridge that is smothering the ship. Officials hope to refloat the Dali by the end of the week.

Sensors detect bridge collapse movement

Unified Command is using sensors to detect whether the bridge starts to slip or tilt and to determine how the Dali moves with the tides.

They are also using gauges to detect any strain on the ship.

“As soon as that precision cutting is done, then we also have the tools to remove that steel from the water, to safely refloat the Dali and to reopen the federal channel,” Moore said.

Video shows mangled mess on Dali

Dramatic Unified Command video shows tangled steel beams and rebar sitting on top of the Dali, and shows some of the smashed containers.

It’s a big job, but progress is being made as shown in side-by-side images from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The initial timeline calls for removing the ship by Friday but there are obstacles that could push that timeline back.

“Both the engineers, the salvage operations themselves and weather,” said U.S. Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath. “We’re going to continue to do this as safely and as fast as possible.”

Next steps of Key Bridge rebuild While the ship removal process is underway, the Maryland Transportation Authority held a virtual conference, with a staggering 1,700 people registered to attend, to discuss the next big step of rebuilding a new Key Bridge.

They are coordinating with the federal government to expedite permits.

The timeline for the opening of the next bridge remains fall of 2028 with an estimated cost of just under $2 billion.

Final construction worker recovered from collapse site

The sixth and final construction worker was recovered from the Key Bridge collapse site, officials said on Tuesday.

Crews have recovered the bodies of José Mynor López, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez.

“With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event,” said Colonel Roland Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police. “As we mourn with the families, we honor the memory of José Mynor López, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez.”

Around 1:30 a.m., on March 26, the container ship Dali collided with the Key Bridge, causing it to collapse, and knocking eight men, who were repairing potholes on the bridge, into the Patapsco River.

Two men were rescued, and now, six men have been recovered from the collapse site.

“Today, José Mynor López, the sixth and final missing victim, was recovered,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. “It is impossible to overstate how important it is that we’ve been able to bring each of these Marylanders home to their families, and the small amount of peace and closure to their families it brings. Nothing will fully overcome the pain of their loss, but I am deeply grateful for entire Unified Command and the salvage teams for never losing focus on the importance of recovering all the victims. Since the beginning, we’ve made clear to these families that they do not bear the burden of their grief alone. We will forever be with them, ready to aid and support them in whatever way is needed. As we close this chapter in this effort and continue the work of fully reopening the channel— we will never forget to center the loss that we felt as a result of this unthinkable tragedy and the lives that were forever changed as a result.”

