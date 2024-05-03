Teen rescues older neighbor from burning home

By Rashad Williams

LIBERTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — On Monday, April 29, 92-year-old Philip Newton was at his home in Liberty. Newton said for the last few years, he’s had a problem with carpenter bees damaging the outside of his home. In an effort to rid himself of the insect issue, Newton said he’s been using a torch to remove the bees, but that, along with other efforts, has been unsuccessful.

“They were eating my boards up, and they weren’t paying me for the sawdust,” Newton said. “This year they look like they left their family here. I know the Lord made them, but I’m not going to let them eat up my house.”

That Monday, Newton said he torched and then went inside to lie down.

Shortly after, Newton’s 16-year-old neighbor Sarah Bradford was out for a walk when she noticed smoke coming from the house. Bradford and her family said Newton is a neighbor but essentially has always been a member of their family.

Newton was inside the home and had no idea it was on fire. Bradford said she knew he was inside because she saw his car in the driveway.

“It (smoke) was pouring out of both ends of the house,” Bradford said. “I rushed over here and I soaked down his water hose. I prayed and ran inside. The smoke was really thick and I couldn’t breathe and by the grace of God ran into him.”

Bradford successfully removed Newton from the home, but shortly after, Newton managed to make his way back inside the house while in a disoriented state from the smoke. Newton said he believes he was going back inside to get something.

“While I was on the phone with my brother I turned around and brother Newton ran right back inside,” Bradford said. “I dropped my phone and ran in right back in after him.”

Bradford said she did not go in the house alone. She said she had the Lord with her.

As Bradford went back inside, she said the smoke was so thick that she couldn’t see her hand in front of her face. She said she was able to locate Newton, who was further back into the house the second time, and she pulled him out while feeling around the kitchen to guide the two back outside.

“I won’t use that torch anymore,” Newton said, laughing. “I appreciate her, and I’ll probably buy her a milkshake one of these days.”

Newton’s home has been deemed a total loss. However, the only room fully intact was his study room, which included Bibles and other books related to Newton’s years of being a pastor and minister.

