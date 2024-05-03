Houston Police Chief Troy Finner Announces Progress in Review of Suspended Incident Reports

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

May 2, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Police Chief Troy Finner recently provided an update on the ongoing Internal Affairs investigation regarding the suspended “lack of personnel” incident reports, a crucial issue affecting the transparency and efficiency of law enforcement in the city.

In his statement, Chief Finner confirmed the completion of the internal investigation. The next steps involve a thorough review by the Independent Police Oversight Board (IPOB) and the Administration Disciplinary Committee (ADC), which will likely influence future police department protocols. For more details on the roles and functions of IPOB and ADC, please visit [Houston’s IPOB website](houstontx.gov/boards/ipob.html).

Chief Finner pledged to keep the community informed, announcing an upcoming news conference planned within the next two weeks where investigation findings will be shared. He assured that all releasable documents would be made accessible to both media partners and the public via the department’s official website.

The Chief also shared significant progress in the review of approximately 264,000 department-wide incident reports dating back to 2016, initially suspended due to staffing shortages. To date, investigators and officers have meticulously reviewed 107,094 of these reports, with about 49,939 deemed appropriate to be closed, cleared, inactivated, or suspended primarily due to lack of actionable leads.

A notable aspect of the review process is the detailed attention given to adult sex crime reports. All 4,017 reports in this category have been reviewed, leading to the scheduling of forensic interviews with 427 complainants/survivors and the execution of 1,765 location checks to verify complainant addresses.

In an effort to leverage forensic science in solving crimes, Chief Finner highlighted the ongoing investigations into 94 reports where DNA evidence matched profiles in the national Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). Among these, 14 matches were linked to suspects already incarcerated for other crimes. This integration of DNA evidence underlines the department’s commitment to utilizing advanced technology to enhance criminal investigations.

Throughout this extensive review, charges have been filed in 54 cases against 45 suspects, with offenses ranging from misdemeanors to serious felonies, including aggravated assault.

Chief Finner reaffirmed the department’s commitment to thoroughly reviewing all reports, prioritizing crimes against persons, and providing trauma-informed services to survivors of sexual assault and family violence. He also acknowledged the oversight by the Independent Review Committee, appointed by Mayor John Whitmire, ensuring that the process remains transparent and accountable.

As the Houston Police Department continues its rigorous review, Chief Finner’s updates reflect a concerted effort to restore faith in the department’s operations and address community concerns directly and transparently. Residents are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates as the department works to finalize this critical review process.

For more info, visit houstontx.gov/boards/ipob.html

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.