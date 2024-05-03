Empowering Small Businesses: Comcast RISE Returns to Foster Growth and Inclusion – Apply Now!

By Lisa Valadez

May 2, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Comcast RISE returns in 2024, offering grants and resources to small businesses for growth and inclusion. Apply now! Comcast Rise reaffirms its commitment to bolstering the growth of small businesses, championing diversity, equity, and inclusion, and investing in communities. The program is meticulously designed to support businesses and their localities, fostering economic prosperity. This year, Comcast RISE plans to bestow grants upon 500 deserving recipients across five cities, offering a comprehensive package comprising business consultation services, educational resources, financial grants, creative production, media exposure, and technology enhancements.

Launched in 2020 to aid small businesses grappling with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, Comcast RISE has already assisted 13,500 enterprises, providing over $125 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants. With immense satisfaction, we announce the return of Comcast RISE in 2024. As small businesses transition from recovery to expansion, Comcast remains steadfast in its commitment to support an even broader spectrum of enterprises, all while upholding values of diversity, inclusion, and community investment.

Comcast RISE stands as a cornerstone initiative within Comcast’s Project UP, dedicated to bridging the digital divide and fostering digital equity.

PROGRAM DETAILS:

Total of 500 awards to be distributed, divided as follows:

100 small businesses in each city

Each recipient will receive:

Application period: May 1-31, 2024

Grant distribution: August 2024

PROGRAM ELIGIBILITY:

To qualify, businesses must:

Have been established for 3 or more years

Employ 100 or fewer full-time or part-time employees

Be located in the following areas:

Atlanta, GA

Southern Colorado

Houston, TX

Jacksonville, FL

Richmond, VA

(Exact location eligibility to be confirmed via zip code list at ComcastRISE.com)

