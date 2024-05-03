Caribou Coffee launches casting call for TikTok dating show
By WCCO Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are you looking for love this summer? Caribou Coffee is ready to play cupid.
The Twin Cities-based company is holding open auditions for people between the ages of 18 and 26 for a TikTok dating show.
Auditions will be held Saturday from noon until 6:30 p.m. at the Conduit Sound recording studio in Minneapolis. Registration is available online.
The show will bring contestants together for a quick date to see if there’s a spark, with Caribou beverages included.
The company says it will be hosted by a popular reality TV star and comedian, but no announcement has been made yet about who that host will be.
