Boston officers surprise 911 caller with birthday serenade, gift

BOSTON (WCVB) — An unexpected 911 call in East Boston led to a heartwarming surprise when two police officers showed up at the caller’s door with a birthday treat.

The call initially came in as a wellness check. However, upon investigation, the officers realized they could turn their response into a memorable moment for the caller.

“It was a good break from the normal calls we get. Light-hearted and I was able to make someone feel special so I was glad to be able to do it,” said Boston police Officer Israel Bracho.

The unusual turn of events began just after midnight. Bracho and his partner received a call for a wellness check in East Boston.

Upon reviewing the notes, they discovered the caller was simply seeking someone to sing him “Happy Birthday.”

“We didn’t believe it at first. We thought it was a joke so once we verified it actually was his birthday we said well everyone has one birthday so everyone deserves to feel special on their day,” Bracho said.

The officers decided to buy the caller a banana muffin and candles.

“On our way there we decided you can’t show up to someone’s house empty-handed. My mother raised me right,” Bracho said.

The gesture from the officers did not go unnoticed by the birthday boy.

“It made me happy. I thought it was my birthday. It was cool to see that reaction,” Bracho said.

The officers’ actions helped the caller ring in his 25 birthday. This moment may have been one of Bracho’s most light-hearted calls, but one he views with the same sense of importance as any other.

“This is just an example of a lot of things that other officers do on a nightly basis that’s just great that don’t get the air time that I’m getting right now,” Bracho said. “Trust and believe, in other parts of the city, there’s a lot of good work being done that don’t get the same recognition.”

Bracho believes any officer would have done what he and his partner did if given the opportunity, highlighting the often unseen compassionate side of law enforcement.

