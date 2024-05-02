Honduran man gets 5 years in prison for possessing nearly 8 pounds of fentanyl in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District

By Dave Pehling

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A Honduran citizen was sentenced to five years in federal prison Tuesday, over a year and a half after being arrested in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District with nearly eight pounds of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Miguel Ramos, a 25-year-old citizen of Honduras, pleaded guilty in January 2024 to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and four counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine base, cocaine, and heroin, according to a press release issued by the Department of Justice. The sentence was handed down by the Hon. Richard Seeborg, Chief United States District Judge.

According to court filings, Ramos was arrested in October 2022 in possession of around 7.7 pounds of fentanyl in various colors stored in several different baggies. He also possessed approximately 54 grams of methamphetamine, 18 grams of cocaine base, 12 grams of cocaine salt, 26 grams of heroin, a large amount of cash, and a digital scale at the time of his arrest. All weights are gross weights.

“Fentanyl is wreaking havoc in our communities, particularly in the Tenderloin,” said United States Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey. “Miguel Ramos cavalierly possessed more than seven pounds of this highly lethal substance for sale. This Office will ensure that dealers like Mr. Ramos face Justice and long prison sentences.”

In addition to sentencing Ramos to prison, Judge Seeborg ordered the defendant to serve three years of supervised release to begin after his prison term is completed. Ramos was immediately remanded into custody following his sentencing Tuesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.