Coastal Georgia police officer fired following arrest for cruelty to children

By Graham Cawthon

KINGSLAND, Georgia (WJCL) — A police officer in Coastal Georgia has been fired days after his arrest following a reported domestic disturbance.

On Sunday, police in Kingsland responded to the home of Glynn County Police Officer Zachary Hampel.

Hampel was arrested on charges of cruelty to children and disorderly conduct. He was placed on administrative leave without pay.

But on Wednesday, it was announced Hampel had been fired following an internal investigation.

“This news has been a burden for every officer in the GCPD, including me,” Police Chief Scott Ebner wrote in a statement posted to social media. “However, as unfortunate as the chain of events have been, it is important that the investigation was completed thoroughly and swiftly and bolsters the trust the Glynn County public has in our department to do the right thing, to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability.”

“The decision to dismiss Officer Hampel from the GCPD was made in accordance with the findings of the investigation and underscores the department’s unwavering commitment to accountability and maintaining public trust. …Appropriate action will always be taken to address any breaches of conduct within the department. The Glynn County Police Department remains steadfast in its mission to serve and protect the community with honor, professionalism and integrity.”

