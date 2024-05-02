A former Greensburg police officer pleads guilty to involvement in drug conspiracy, along with former chief

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Greensburg Police officer has pleaded guilty to her role in a drug distribution conspiracy she was a part of along with the former chief of police.

Regina McAtee pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

McAtee admitted that she, along with former Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning and other suppliers, conspired to distribute meth in the form of fake Adderall pills. They would order the pills online, McAtee would pay for them, then she would sell them to Denning who then would distribute them to others, according to McAtee’s plea.

Earlier this year, Denning also pleaded guilty to similar charges.

“As a sworn police officer, Regina McAtee’s job was to stop drug dealing,” U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan said. “Instead, she worked with her boss at the time, Shawn Denning, to push more methamphetamine out into the community. Our office and our law enforcement partners will continue to aggressively pursue and prosecute drug dealing, regardless of whether it’s being committed by citizens on the street or those who wear a badge.”

McAtee will be sentenced on August 22, 2024, and faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, or both.

