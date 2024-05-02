15-year-old dies after medical emergency on Orange County school bus

By Hayley Crombleholme, Averi Kremposky, Senait Gebregiorgis

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — A 15-year-old student died after a medical emergency on the school bus in Orange County, police say.

According to the Orlando Police Department, deputies and crews with the Orlando Fire Department responded to the 3700 block of South Lake Orlando Parkway at 9:40 a.m. on Monday after a teen aboard an Orange County Public Schools bus started exhibiting signs of a medical emergency.

Police say the 15-year-old boy was transported to the hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced deceased.

People living on South Lake Orlando Parkway told WESH they saw the scene Monday.

“Probably three firetrucks, maybe five police cars,” said Steve Cassano.

“It was blocked off both ways, and there was a school bus on the side. They had tape across the road across the driveway,” said Wayne Tate.

The neighbors we talked to weren’t sure what had been going on.

“I asked the policeman what was going on, and he said we’re having an issue with the school bus,” Tate said.

Another neighbor feared someone had been struck by a car.

“But later found out that it didn’t involve that it had something to do with one of the children on the bus,” Cassano said.

According to OPD, there does not appear to be any foul play associated with the incident. At this time, the medical examiner has not ruled on the cause of death.

In a statement to WESH 2, OCPS said the incident is under internal review by the district’s Office of Professional Standards.

“Preliminary findings indicate the driver pulled the vehicle over in response to a separate incident occurring in the rear of the bus. The driver then noticed a student in distress and immediately contacted dispatch to call 911 which is standard operating procedure,” OCPS said.

In their statement, OCPS added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they deal with the loss of their child.”

