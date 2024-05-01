Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Michigan teen suspected of drunk driving found at gas station with tree stuck in pickup truck

<i>INGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF/WWJ via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A Michigan teen is facing an operating while intoxicated charge after he was found in his vehicle unresponsive
Lawrence, Nakia
INGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF/WWJ via CNN Newsource
A Michigan teen is facing an operating while intoxicated charge after he was found in his vehicle unresponsive
By
Published 7:18 am

By Sara Powers

Click here for updates on this story

    DETROIT (WWJ) — A Michigan teen is facing an operating while intoxicated charge after he was found in his vehicle unresponsive, with a tree embedded in his pickup truck early Monday, officials said.

At about 6:15 a.m. on April 29, Ingham County deputies were called to Williamston Road and I-96 in Wheatfield Township after receiving a report of a single-vehicle crash.

A person noticed the damaged truck was parked at a gas station with a tree stuck on the side near its bumper.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, identified as an 18-year-old Springport man, was inside the vehicle and unresponsive.

Deputies were able to wake up the driver. They determined that the driver had hit a tree near the exit sometime after midnight.

The 18-year-old was still intoxicated and taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office says they are seeking charges for operating while intoxicated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content