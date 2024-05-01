Former MO Charity Executives sentenced; bribery, embezzlement scheme

By Payton Williams

MISSOURI (KOAM) — Two former Missouri Healthcare Charity executives have been sentenced for their roles in a multimillion-dollar bribery and embezzlement scheme.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Bontiea Bernedette Goss, 65, was sentenced to three years in prison, and her husband, Tommy Ray Goss, 68, was sentenced on April 25 to six years in prison. They were also ordered to jointly pay $4.35 million in forfeiture, restitution.

Court documents say Bontiea and Tommy Goss were the former chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Preferred Family Healthcare Inc., which is a charity that provided a variety of services to people in Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Illinois.

Services included:

Mental and behavioral health treatment counseling Substance abuse treatment and counseling Employment assistance Aid to individuals with developmental disabilities Medical services

The department says in September 2022, both Bontiea and Tommy Goss pleaded guilty to conspiracy to pay bribes and kickbacks to elected officials in Arkansas. Tommy Goss also pleaded guilty to participating in the conspiracy by embezzling funds from the charity.

In 2022, Preferred Family Healthcare also agreed to pay more than $8 million in forfeiture and restitution to the federal government and the state of Arkansas.

According to court documents, additional former executives from the charity, former members of the Arkansas state legislature, and others have pleaded guilty in federal court, including the following:

Former CEO Marilyn Luann Nolan, of Springfield, Missouri, pleaded guilty in November 2018 to her role in a conspiracy to embezzle and misapply the funds of a charitable organization that received federal funds.

Former Director of Operations and Executive Vice President Robin Raveendran, of Little Rock, Arkansas, pleaded guilty in June 2019 to conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Former Executive and Head of Clinical Operations Keith Fraser Noble, of Rogersville, Missouri, pleaded guilty in September 2019 to concealment of a known felony.

Former employee and Head of Operations and Lobbying in Arkansas Milton Russell Cranford, also known as Rusty, of Rogers, Arkansas, was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of federal program bribery.

Political consultant Donald Andrew Jones, also known as D.A. Jones, of Willingboro, New Jersey, pleaded guilty in December 2017 to his role in a conspiracy from April 2011 to January 2017 to steal from an organization that receives federal funds.

Former Arkansas State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson, of Little Rock, pursuant to a global plea agreement, pleaded guilty on June 25, 2019 in the Eastern District of Arkansas to filing a false tax return; pleaded guilty on June 25, 2019, to an information filed in the Western District of Arkansas to conspiracy to commit federal program bribery; and pleaded guilty in the Western District of Missouri on July 8, 2019, to conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. Hutchinson was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Former Arkansas State Representative Eddie Wayne Cooper, of Melbourne, Arkansas, pleaded guilty in February 2018 to conspiracy to embezzle more than $4 million from Preferred Family Healthcare.

Former Arkansas State Senator and State Representative Henry “Hank” Wilkins IV pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and devising a scheme and artifice to defraud and deprive the citizens of the State of Arkansas of their right to honest services. Wilkins was sentenced to one year and one day in prison.

