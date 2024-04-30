‘We need your help’: Emotional support gator with devoted following disappears in Coastal Georgia

By Graham Cawthon & Frank Sulkowski

BRUNSWICK, Georgia (WJCL) — An emotional support alligator with a devoted social media following has gone missing in Coastal Georgia.

Wally, who has amassed more than 100,000 followers on TikTok alone, reportedly disappeared while on a trip from Lebanon, Pa. to Brunswick.

His owner Joie Henney says the alligator was taken out of an enclosure back on April 21 while in town visiting friends.

A week later, there’s still no sign of Wally.

“We need all the help we can get to bring my baby back. Please, we need your help,” Henney said in a TikTok video.

On Saturday, an update posted to Facebook read that the alligator was taken sometime between 4:30 and 7 a.m. on April 21 and that walking searches had been conducted, without success.

Henney said a reward is being offered, no questions asked.

Wally made headlines last year when he was denied entry to a Philadelphia Phillies game due to its service animal policy.

