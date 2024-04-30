Nearly $80,000 worth of baby walkers, toys seized at Los Angeles County ports

By Matthew Rodriguez

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Customs officers seized nearly $80,000 worth of items hidden in several cargo shipments from China.

In total, authorities seized 96 baby walkers, 216 autism balance chairs, 492 baby changing tables, 196 baby/kid step stools and 1,296 alphabet mystery box toys that allegedly failed to comply with child safety standards, according to the U.S. Customers and Border Protection.

Officers said they found these items concealed in four legitimate cargo shipments between January and February.

CBP partnered with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to confirm that the products violated child safety standards.

“CBP is committed to preventing the illegal importation of products that violate U.S. safety standards, as they have the potential to cause harm to children, our most vulnerable consumers,” Director of Field Operations Cheryl Davies said. “This is an exceptional example of our long-standing strategic partnership with CPSC.”

Authorities said the infant walkers, changing tables and step stools were missing several pieces of documentation, including consumer registrations, children’s product certificates and tracking labels. Additionally, the autism balance chairs violated the Consumer Product Safety Act, while the toys violated the Federal Hazardous Substances Act and did not meet small parts requirements.

“Federal safety standards and certification requirements are in place for children’s products because they save lives,” CPSC Director Jim Joholske said.

