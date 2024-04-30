Skip to Content
Cancer survivor goes viral for jump roping skills

WPVI

By Christie Ileto

    PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Antoinette Marshal from Southwest Philadelphia uses jumping rope as a form of therapy. She is also double-dutching her way into viral fame.

The 49-year-old’s story proves her determination and a few jumps can help you leap over any obstacle.

Marshal had five surgeries for a partial mastectomy.

In 2016, when she was undergoing radiation for breast cancer, she said jumping rope gave her a sense of strength both mentally and physically.

She now jumps rope three days a week and is hoping to get teens and young kids into the activity.

Marshal is also part of several jump rope groups around Philadelphia, including Philly Girls Jump.

A video of her jump rope workout went viral on TikTok with 1.8 million views.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

