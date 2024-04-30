2 children fall from window at Pittsburgh-area apartment building

By Jennifer Borrasso

WHITE OAK, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Two young children fell out of a window at an apartment building in White Oak, Allegheny County.

Officials told KDKA-TV on Monday that two children, ages 6 and 3, fell out of a third-floor window at the Lincoln School Apartments on the 1700 block of Ohio Ave just after 3 p.m. The two children are siblings and fell out of the same window.

Both of the children are in critical condition, officials said. The 6-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, while his 3-year-old sister was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. They were both conscious when first responders arrived.

“Both children were awake and in a lot of pain,” said Paul Falavolito, White Oak’s EMS chief.

The 6-year-old boy fell first out of the window, followed by his sister. A window at the apartment building is broken and covered by plastic. It is unclear how the window busted open or if it was broken before the kids fell out.

Both parents were home at the time of the incident, officials said. The children fell about 30 feet.

“It hurts me to know they fell out like that,” tenant Lucy Yancey said. “I’m praying for the kids and their parents.”

Falavolito said the mother was yelling and crying about a maintenance issue.

“We just heard the mother continuously very upset about something with a maintenance issue with the window that she had reported weeks ago,” he said.

Allegheny County police have taken over the investigation. KDKA-TV reached out to White Oak’s mayor and code enforcement officer about whether inspections are required before someone moves into a rental property but did not hear back.

Brandywine Communities released a statement, saying:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with both the children and their family. We are unable to comment more at this time.”

