Houston Area Urban League Hosts 2024 Advancing Equity Luncheon – IS HOUSTON READY?

April 29, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Houston Area Urban League is gearing up for their prominent 2024 Advancing Equity Luncheon under the banner “IS HOUSTON READY?”. This notable event will unfold on Friday, June 21, 2024, and is slated to run from 11 am to 2 pm at the illustrious Hilton Americas Hotel located in downtown Houston. This convening is pivotal as it embodies a dynamic cross-industry discussion on the future of equity in Houston, spotlighting urgent disparities across crucial areas like education, housing, and health equity.

This year’s luncheon is distinguished by an assembly of eminent speakers including LaTayna Flix from the Greater Houston Partnership, Tony Roach of Southwest Airlines, Mario Castillo from Lone Star College System, Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Marian Cabanillas of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, and Rudy Rasmus who will also moderate the discussion. Their collective expertise is anticipated to inspire a proactive dialogue and propel initiatives targeting the advancement of equity within the diverse sectors they represent.

The luncheon, orchestrated by the Houston Area Urban League, symbolizes their enduring mission to champion economic self-reliance, parity, and civil rights for marginalized communities. The HAUL’s devotion to these principles is well-established, with over 55 years of service to the community, working across six pillars including 1. Housing, 2. Entrepreneurship, 3. Education, 4. Workforce Development, 5. Health Equity, and 6. Advocacy.

Judson Robinson III, the CEO of HAUL, articulates the organization’s aim to forge a more equitable and inclusive future for all Houstonians through collaborative efforts. The event presents an opportunity for community leaders and members to engage with the strategies and solutions that can have a real impact on the lives of individuals and the community at large. For those interested in sponsorship opportunities, the Director of Development & Communications, Anita Bates, is the point of contact.

For further details about the luncheon, you can visit the official (Houston Urban League) or get tickets and additional information from (Eventbrite). To delve into HAUL’s broader mission and initiatives, their official (Houston Urban League) provides comprehensive insight into the various programs and how to get involved.

