April 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Texas Southern University Gears Up for the Glamorous Third Annual President’s Tiger Ball to Boost Scholarships Jo-Carolyn Goode | 4/24/2024, 4:40 p.m. Texas Southern University (TSU) is set to host its third annual President’s Tiger Ball on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at … Texas Southern University (TSU) is set to host its third annual President’s Tiger Ball on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the George R. Brown Convention Center. This prestigious black-tie event, presented by the TSU Foundation Board of Trustees and featuring Challenge Office Products & Office Solutions as this year’s presenting sponsor, stands as the University’s flagship fundraising initiative, dedicated to supporting student scholarships and enhancing University programs.

Themed “Supporting Scholarships at TSU,” the gala is not just an evening of refined entertainment but a crucial endeavor to secure educational opportunities for numerous TSU students. Many of these students excel academically but lack the financial means to pursue higher education. The event will feature a “Parade of Partners,” a tribute to the generosity of the University’s corporate and community partners whose ongoing support is vital to sustaining and advancing TSU’s mission and impact.

The ball is anticipated to draw significant attendance from alumni, dignitaries, and representatives across various sectors, all united in their commitment to fostering educational access and success for TSU students. Dr. Mary Evans Sias, TSU’s Interim President, will be among the key figures attending, alongside performances expected from the celebrated Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul band.

Adding an element of excitement to the evening, attendees will have the chance to win a new luxury SUV through a raffle drawing, with proceeds directly benefiting TSU’s scholarship funds.

Since its inception in 1927, Texas Southern University has stood as a beacon of opportunity and transformation, dedicated to providing higher education access to the nation’s underserved communities. As a comprehensive urban institution, TSU not only addresses critical urban issues through its academic and research programs but also prepares its diverse student body to become proactive agents of change in a global society.

The President’s Tiger Ball promises an inspiring night of celebration and philanthropy, reflecting the community’s collective effort to empower the next generation of leaders emerging from TSU. For those interested in attending or contributing to the cause, details are available on TSU’s official website, highlighting the event’s schedule, ticket information, and more.

Parking will be available in the Ballroom C garage of the George R. Brown Convention Center, with media check-in located outside the ballroom. Media personnel are encouraged to arrive before the reception at 6 p.m., with the main program commencing at 7 p.m.

This event not only underscores TSU’s commitment to educational excellence and community engagement but also highlights the critical role of partnerships and community support in advancing the University’s mission and enhancing its students’ academic and future career success.

