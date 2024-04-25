Experience Culinary Bliss: Molihua Restaurant Grand Opening in Houston!

By Lisa Valadez

April 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Calling all Houston foodies! Get ready for a culinary adventure at Molihua, led by Michelin-starred chefs Ho Chee Boon and Hideki Hiwatashi, opening its doors on April 23, 2024. Translating to “Jasmine” in Chinese, Molihua promises an exquisite dining experience, seamlessly blending Japanese cuisine, dim sum, and decadent desserts. Nestled on the second floor of Blossom Houston, it’s set to redefine Asian cuisine for locals, travelers, and hotel guests alike.

Chef Ho shares, “It brings me great joy to introduce Molihua to Houston’s dynamic epicurean scene, captivating guests with a fusion of traditional Japanese and Asian flavors within an elegant setting.” With a dedication to quality ingredients, each dish boasts a unique flavor profile, epitomizing culinary excellence and fostering connections.

Led by Chef Ho Chee Boon, with over 35 years of experience, and Chef Hideki Hiwatashi, trained in Kyoto’s prestigious Kikunoi Roan, Molihua spotlights fresh ingredients, offering an à la carte menu featuring Japanese A5 Wagyu Skewers and more. Its modern ambiance, inspired by jasmine flowers, provides an immersive dining experience, complete with various seating options and a vibrant sushi bar.

Don’t miss Molihua’s grand opening—embark on a culinary journey unlike any other. Operating daily from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with lunch service coming soon. Reserve your table at molihuahouston.com.

