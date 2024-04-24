Name released of 3-year-old who died when he was hit by truck in his driveway in South Carolina

By Stephanie Moore

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — The coroner’s office has released the name of the 3-year-old who died when he was hit by a truck Monday night at his home in Abbeville County, South Carolina.

Beau Henry Boggs, of Honea Path, was hit just after 8 p.m. in a private driveway along Murdock Road and Keowee Road, according to Abbeville County Coroner Mark Dorn.

Troopers said a pickup truck was traveling south in the driveway on Murdock Road when it hit Boggs, who was running across it.

Dorn said Boggs died of blunt force trauma, and his death has been ruled an accident.

“This is a very tragic accident that has been devasting to the parents and family,” Dorn said in a news release. “We pray for the parents of this child as they are trying to come to grips with this horrific accident.”

