Fertility doctors reunite with families they helped expand

By Cecil Hannibal

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Families of IVF reunited with the doctors who helped them expand their families.

UMMC Fertility invited former patients to the Mississippi Children’s Museum Saturday afternoon to meet their former doctors and other families who went through the IVF process.

In vitro fertilization is a series of complex procedures to help families struggling with infertility.

For some, it was a long and tough process but today they’re celebrating with the doctors who helped them on their journey to parenthood.

“We consider them part of our family with how much they did to help us get this one … they are just doing a wonderful thing to help expand families.”

The event was held at the museum’s education building where the kids got to enjoy frozen custard and play on the playground.

