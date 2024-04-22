Rice University Spearheads Educational Revolution with OpenStax Research Collaboration

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 22, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Rice University has embarked on a revolutionary journey to reshape the landscape of educational research with the introduction of a colossal nationwide collaboration hosted by OpenStax. This initiative is set to transform how learning is understood and applied across the educational spectrum. An insightful news conference is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m. CST, in the innovative corridors of Rice’s Ion hub, welcoming the dawn of a new educational era.

As the vanguard of free educational resources, OpenStax stands at the helm of this ambitious project, which promises to be a cornerstone for large-scale educational research. This hub aims to decipher the intricacies of student learning, taking into account diverse contexts and timeframes, and striving to refine educational tools, practices, and policies. This initiative holds the potential to revolutionize the educational experience for countless learners.

Marking the most significant federal research grant in the storied history of Rice University, this project also represents the National Science Foundation’s most considerable commitment to education research infrastructure on a national level.

The details of the announcement are as follows:

Event: Rice OpenStax Federal Grant Announcement

Distinguished Speakers:

Reginald DesRoches, President of Rice University James Moore, STEM Education Advocacy Leader at the National Science Foundation Richard Baraniuk, Visionary Founder of OpenStax and Rice University’s Electrical and Computer Engineering Scholar Amy Dittmar, Academic Strategist and Provost at Rice University Timing: The announcement will take place on Wednesday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m., with media preparations beginning at 10:10 a.m.

Venue: The Ion, Rice University’s Hub of Innovation, located at 4201 Main St.

Parking Arrangements: Media representatives can avail themselves of parking at the Red Parking Lot, situated conveniently across from The Ion. To ensure seamless access, use 4203 Fannin St. as your GPS destination. The first three hours of parking will be complimentary. For additional details on directions and parking options, please visit the Ion District’s official guide at iondistrict.com/visit/getting-here.

Join us in witnessing this groundbreaking event that promises to lay the foundation for an enriched educational future.

