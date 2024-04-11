Eva Longoria’s “Land of Women” Set to Captivate Audiences on Apple TV+

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

April 11, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Get ready for a captivating journey into the heart of family, secrets, and redemption as Apple TV+ announces the global premiere of its new dramedy series, “Land of Women,” starring and executive produced by the talented Eva Longoria. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, June 26, 2024, when the first two episodes of this highly anticipated series will hit screens worldwide, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday through July 24, 2024.

Joining Longoria in this compelling tale are the legendary Carmen Maura and the promising newcomer Victoria Bazúa, promising an ensemble cast that is sure to leave audiences spellbound.

“Land of Women” follows the story of Gala (Longoria), a New York empty nester whose world is turned upside down when her husband’s financial misdeeds force the family to flee the city. Alongside her aging mother (Maura) and teenage daughter (Bazúa), Gala seeks refuge in a charming wine town in northern Spain, where her mother once vowed never to return. However, as they attempt to start afresh, their past catches up with them, unraveling family secrets and truths in a town where gossip spreads like wildfire.

Apple TV+ continues to redefine premium entertainment with a diverse lineup of original series, films, documentaries, and family entertainment, all available across multiple screens. Since its launch in November 2019, Apple TV+ has garnered global acclaim, premiering original hits and receiving numerous award nominations and wins. From the Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” to the historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA,” Apple Originals have captured hearts and minds worldwide.

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr

