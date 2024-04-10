Suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping, rape of rideshare driver, Alpharetta PD says

By Web staff

ALPHARETTA, Georgia (WANF) — A man is facing several charges in an alleged rape and kidnapping of a rideshare driver, according to the Alpharetta Police Department.

Demarcus Johnson, 32, was charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking in connection to the March incident involving a Lyft driver. Johnson was arrested on April 5.

Police said the driver told them she picked up a man who “stole her vehicle, kidnapped, and raped her.”

Police said the woman was given a sedative during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and police said anyone with information is asked to call the Alpharetta Police Department at (678) 297-6338.

