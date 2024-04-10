Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

5-year-old boy dies from go-kart crash in Meriden park

Published 6:57 am

By Quinn Pramberger and Marcy Jones

    MERIDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A 5-year-old died from a go-kart crash in Meriden on Tuesday night.

According to Lt. Darrin McKay from Meriden police, officers were dispatched to the area of 88 Westview Dr. at approximately 7:45 p.m.

The incident happened at Kronenberger Park.

When they got there, officers found a young boy who had apparently crashed a go-kart and suffered a serious head injury.

As a result, the Life Star emergency helicopter responded and its crew transported the boy to an area trauma unit.

The investigation into how the crash happened was said to be ongoing.

