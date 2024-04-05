Judge finds enough evidence for Salinas music teacher to face lewd acts with minor charges

By Ricardo Tovar

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — A Salinas music teacher will be held to answer allegations he sexually assaulted four girls under the age of 14.

A judge found enough evidence at a preliminary hearing to hold Jonathon Sandoval Griffin to answer for seven felony allegations.

Griffin, 43 at the time, was arrested in December 2023 by Salinas police officers after being reported for inappropriate conduct with several minors.

Griffin was a music teacher at several Salinas City Elementary School District schools at the time. The alleged victims attended Boronda Meadows Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary.

He faces seven felony counts of lewd acts with a minor. He is scheduled to be arraigned on information on April 17, 2024.

He is currently out of custody after posting a $500,000 bail and is being tracked with an electric monitor.

The Salinas City Elementary School District said Griffin is currently on unpaid administrative leave.

