Church brings community together for Easter tradition amidst hurricane recovery

By Muhammad Abdul Qawee

FORT MYERS BEACH, Florida (WBBH) — There is a sense of hope at Beach Baptist Church for Easter Sunday. The church is still bringing the Fort Myers Beach community together while still recovering from Hurricane Ian, a year and a half later.

“I’m hugging everybody because it’s really exciting to see everybody still here for another easter after Ian,” Pastor Mallie Critser said.

“Beach Baptist will always be part of the community,” Pastor Shawn Critser said.

For 20 years, the community has been coming together on Easter Sunday. Holding on during tough times, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ian. Even a year and a half later, they are still rebuilding as services are still held inside a tent.

“We never missed an Easter service since I have been here,” Shawn said.

Through the rebuilding, Shawn said they’re looking to come back even stronger than before.

“We’re sitting on three acres, had five buildings, we are down to basically nine, so we’re going to clear the land, sell a piece of it and then rebuild,” he said.

Leaving some volunteers like Debbie Sams, excited for the next chapter.

“A lot of emotion related to this area and people. Why people haven’t been, and they remember how amazing this church was and what a big part of the community it was here,” Sams said.

For now, it’s all about sticking together.

“We hope to just be there as people here to rebuild, to help from our market, just a place to come and hang or to meet,” Shawn said.

One day at a time, including this Easter Sunday.

“Just to be an integral part of the community is what we are here for,” Shawn said.

