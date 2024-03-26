After subway rider pushed onto tracks in Harlem, man charged with murder

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — A Bronx man is facing murder charges after police say he pushed a subway rider onto the tracks Monday night in Harlem. The victim was struck and killed by an oncoming 4 train.

Investigators believe it was an unprovoked attack. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the 125th Street-Lexington Avenue station. Police arrested 24-year-old Carlton McPherson on the scene. He was charged with murder overnight.

Police sources said McPherson has a documented history of mental illness. Sources said McPherson has four prior arrests for fare evasion, assault and burglary.

The Bronx district attorney’s office said McPherson pleaded guilty to assault as a teenager in 2016.

The victim’s name has not been released, as police work to notify his family.

Officials say transit crime is up 4% so far this year compared to last year, and up 8% compared to 14 years ago. Earlier Monday, a 52-year-old man was stabbed in the neck on a J train at the Kosciuszko Street station, and a 21-year-old woman was stabbed near the turnstiles at the Franklin Avenue station.

The attacks came as the NYPD announced plans to deploy 800 additional officers for a week-long crackdown on subway fare evaders.

“Fare evasion enforcement and turnstile presence is a key component to our crime-reduction strategy,” said NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper.

State and local officials have been working to increase security underground, with Gov. Kathy Hochul sending the National Guard and State Police to help with random bag checks, and NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban riding the rails to hear from riders last week.

Anyone with information about the latest crimes is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.