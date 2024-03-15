Distraught mom says daughter escaped attempted kidnapping in backyard

By Tammy Mutasa

LEXINGTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lexington. A 9-year-old girl playing in her backyard on Wood Street said a man grabbed her from behind and placed a hand over her mouth.

“So, she couldn’t scream for help,” the child’s distraught mother told WBZ-TV.

Lexington police got the call about the attempted abduction at about 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The girl was able to break free and run away. The suspect also ran away.

Police said the only description of the suspect is a man in all black wearing a black ski mask.

It’s a terrifying description the mom never thought she would hear from her daughter who has autism. The mom was at work, but the little girl knows karate and used her skills to break free and run.

“My daughter was able to kick him in his genital area and she was able to get away so I’m very grateful,” she said.

The mom doesn’t want to share her name to protect her family. She says the kids had been playing in the front yard after a half day at school, when her daughter heard trees crack in the backyard. The family doesn’t know how long the guy had been there or why.

“I don’t want to go to work. I don’t want my kids to go to school. I don’t feel safe letting her walk to her bus,” the girl’s mother said.

Neighbors like Jessica Holt-Carr got a letter from school leaders with the warning. “Especially since I have two elementary school kids at the same school, so it just proves that even in Lexington these things happen,” Holt-Carr said.

That’s why 7th grader Russell who lives next door is also now on alert. “Don’t trust every single person you see for sure yeah,” Russell said.

While detectives try to get to the bottom of the chilling incident, the child’s mom is reminding other parents to have the conversation about stranger danger with your kids.

“It’s very important to talk to them about how people shouldn’t like touch them inappropriately, how they shouldn’t go up to strangers,” the mom said.

And she’s proud-of how brave her little fighter was. “Words can’t describe how proud I am of my daughter today,” she said.

Anyone in the area who saw something suspicious is asked to contact police.

“This incident is being thoroughly investigated by the members of the Lexington Police Department and details are being shared with regional detective groups,” police said.

