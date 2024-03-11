Latrobe apartment building condemned, considered a ‘problem property’

By KDKA Staff

LATROBE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A decades-old apartment building in Westmoreland County has been condemned after failing to address over 100 code violations.

In the fall, inspectors found an infestation of bugs, broken windows, leaking pipes, and multiple fire hazards inside the building that sits along Main Street.

The city manager told KDKA then that in 40 years, he’s never seen a building this bad and now he’s holding the owners’ feet to the fire to make changes and improvements for the health and safety of those living inside.

The Latrobe Police chief says that after five months, despite some improvements, not enough was done to keep those living inside safe.

Around 20 tenants now need to find a new place to stay.

