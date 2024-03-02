Lake Oswego dad accused of drugging 3 girls during daughter’s sleepover

By Web Staff

LAKE OSWEGO, Oregon (KPTV) — A father in Lake Oswego is accused of drugging three girls during a sleepover in August 2023.

According to court documents, 57-year-old Michael Meyden turned himself in after being accused of giving three 12-year-old girls a sleeping drug during his daughter’s sleepover in his Lake Oswego home.

According to the documents, Meyden is accused of lacing mango smoothies with benzodiazepine, usually used to treat insomnia and panic attacks.

The court documents say the girls told police they felt groggy, with some even blacking out.

Documents state that Meyden made repeated visits to the basement where the girls slept – watching them sleep and at one point holding his finger under one girl’s nose and waving his hand in front of her face to see if she was asleep.

One of the girls says she managed to stay awake and texted her mom just before 2 a.m.:

“Mom please pick me up and say I had a family emergency. I don’t feel safe. I might not respond but please come get me. Please. Please pick up. Please. Please!!””

Documents say she then contacted a family friend who came and picked her up, took her home and woke up her parents.

Around 3 a.m., two of the parents of the girls went to the home to get the other girls. Documents say Meyden resisted letting them in at first, telling the parents the girls were sleeping.

Meyden finally let the parents in and the girls were taken home.

All three girls tested positive for benzodiazepine.

Meyden pleaded not guilty Wednesday and faces charges including causing another person to ingest a controlled substance.

