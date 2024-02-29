Darnell Joseph: Charting a Progressive Path as President of Houston’s Esteemed 100 Black Men Chapter

By Francis Page, Jr.

Feb. 29, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In an inspiring stride towards continued community empowerment, the 100 Black Men of the Metropolitan Houston Chapter heralds the inauguration of Darnell Joseph as its Chapter President. With a venerable 30-year tenure of service, marked notably by his status as a founding member and his previous influential terms as President and Chairman, Joseph returns to leadership, poised to steer the chapter towards new heights of achievement and advocacy.

Chartered in June 1994 by the 100 Black Men of America, Inc., the Houston chapter stands as a beacon of leadership, education, and positive change within the African American community. Under the sagacious presidency of Darnell Joseph, the organization is set to amplify its three-decade-long legacy, embracing a future that promises academic and professional excellence, robust mentorship, and dynamic community development.

“It is with profound respect and unwavering dedication that I accept the mantle of President for the 100 Black Men of the Metropolitan Houston Chapter,” declares Joseph. “Empowerment is at the heart of our mission, and I am wholeheartedly committed to cultivating a future where every young individual in our area is equipped with the resources and encouragement necessary to succeed.”

Echoing this sentiment, Justin Washington, Chairman of the Board, expresses his enthusiasm: “Darnell Joseph’s ascension to President fills us with great excitement. His exceptional leadership qualities, fervent dedication to service, and deep-seated allegiance to our core values are the cornerstone upon which we will build our future initiatives.”

The Board of Directors, comprising a distinguished group of community leaders, includes RW. Bray, Vice President of Operations; Jarred Morgan, Vice President of Finance; Will Bryant, Secretary; Rob Smith, Treasurer; Robert J. Jenkins Jr., Vice President of Development; Kieth Jackson, Vice President of Laws; Patrick Rumph, Vice President of Programs; and Eric Crawford, Parliamentarian. The chapter also benefits from the insights and contributions of members-at-large William W. Worthy Jr., Derek Holmes, Greg Ulmer, and the strategic guidance of Executive Director Tracee Seals.

Inviting the community to engage with its mission, the 100 Black Men of the Metropolitan Houston Chapter encourages visits to their website at 100blackmenhou.org. Here, visitors can explore the chapter’s history, initiatives, and opportunities for involvement, embodying the collective aspiration of Darnell Joseph and his team to nurture a future replete with opportunity, mentorship, and community success.

