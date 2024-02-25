9-year-old boy airlifted after being hit by transit bus, SUV

By Samantha Sosa, Kevin Boulandier, Ruben Rosario

OPA-LOCKA, Florida (WSVN) — A 9-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after, police said, he was hit by a transit bus and a car in an Opa-locka street while riding a bicycle, triggering a search for one of the drivers involved.

Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Sesame Street, just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses told 7News that the boy was crossing the street on his bicycle when he was hit.

Investigators said the victim was struck by a Miami-Dade Transit bus and then a blue Hyundai SUV.

Police said the driver of the SUV fled the scene.

The family identified the child as 9-year-old Everett Fraizer.

Paramedics airlifted the boy to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Shamika Bozeman, the victim’s aunt, spoke with 7News from outside the hospital.

“Got a call from my sister that my nephew got hit, and I rushed here. For him being 9 years old, that’s crazy,” she said.

7News cameras captured the Miami-Dade Transit bus at the scene with a cracked windshield.

Police temporarily shut down a section of Northwest 27th Avenue southbound near Sesame Street while they investigated the crash.

Saturday night, a family member said the boy is doing OK, but he suffered some broken bones and is in a lot of pain.

If you have any information on this crash or the whereabouts of the SUV driver, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

