18 elementary students, teacher hospitalized after dry ice science experiment in Gallatin

By Caleb Wethington

Click here for updates on this story

GALLATIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — Officials say 18 third grade students and a teacher at Vena Stuart Elementary School were transported to local hospitals, including Sumner Regional Medical Center after an incident Friday morning.

According to Sumner County EMS, the students and teacher were taken to hospitals after an experiment involving dry ice went wrong.

All of those hospitalized are reportedly in good condition. The majority of the students were taken to Sumner Regional Medical Center. The patients are being treated for carbon dioxide poisoning.

“Third grade students at Vena Stuart Elementary were conducting routine science experiments with an outside presenter. One of the experiments included dry ice. After the dry ice experiment was completed, several students stated they were feeling ill. Out of an abundance of caution, we contacted Sumner County Emergency Services to provide assistance. Eighteen students and a teacher were transported to area hospitals as a precautionary measure. All students and the teacher are stable and in good condition. All parents of affected students have been notified by the school. The room where the science experiment took place has been thoroughly assessed and ventilated by the Gallatin Fire Department,” Sumner County Schools said in a statement.

A “Code Orange” was issued at about 9:30 a.m. and cleared about an hour later at the medical center, which is issued when a hazardous materials spill occurs.

It was earlier reported from Sumner County EMS that 21 students were hospitalized. That has since been corrected.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.