Johnny Unitas memorabilia sold for $540,000 at Super Bowl auction

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — More than $540,000 of memorabilia from former Baltimore Colts’ quarterback Johnny Unitas was sold at the Super Bowl auction this week.

Unitas’s 1970 Super Bowl V Championship ring sold for more than $258,000, while his 1958 14K gold championship ring sold for more than $150,000.

Here’s a list of Unitas items sold in the auction:

Important Johnny Unitas 1970 Baltimore Colts Super Bowl V Championship ring (Sold $258,500) Monumental Johnny Unitas 1958 Baltimore Colts 14K gold Championship ring (Sold $152,750) Iconic Johnny Unitas professional model high top cleats c.1970s (Sold for $27,025) Significant Johnny Unitas 1979 Football Hall of Fame Induction ring (Sold for $38,175) Important 1967 Johnny Unitas NFL Most Valuable Player award: Jim Thorpe Memorial Trophy (Sold for $64,625) “Johnny enjoyed such an amazing life and career within the game that he loved so dearly ever since his youth,” his family said in a statement. “He cherished the time with his Baltimore Colts teammates during the amazing run in the 1950-70s era in which they won several NFL Championships. Johnny was always deeply appreciative of his loyal Baltimore fans who supported him throughout the entirety of his career and post career life. Many items from Johnny’s career will stay within the Unitas family while others have been donated for public observation many years ago. We are proud to offer this selection of items celebrating Johnny’s life and humbly pleased that a portion of the proceeds will benefit NFL Auction charities.”

“The Golden Arm” played with the Baltimore Colts from 1956 until 1972. He won NFL championship in 1958 and 1959, and led the Colts to the title in Super Bowl V against the Dallas Cowboys in 1971.

Unitas was league MVP three times and was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

He died in Baltimore at the age of 69 in 2002.

