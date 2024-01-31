Woman recounts firefighters rescuing her from sinking car in Macomb County: “I’m so grateful for them”

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

Click here for updates on this story

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WWJ) — A woman is thanking firefighters for saving her after her car fell into a water-filled ditch over the weekend in Macomb Township.

Alison Adams says she was on her way home from her boyfriend’s, traveling on 24 Mile Road near North Avenue when she drove into the pool of water. Adams said due to weather conditions, she did not see the water and lost control.

“My brakes had locked on me. It actually swung me left pretty far. I swung around in my seat pretty good,” she told CBS News on Tuesday. “Water was … pulling over my car. I couldn’t see anything.

Adams said she was able to call 911 and a woman stopped to help. She said she didn’t get a chance to thank the woman.

She said she opened her door and panicked when water started rushing into the car. She then remembered seeing firefighters coming with a ladder and helping her get out.

“I’m so thankful for the firefighters. They were holding me up the whole entire time, making sure I was staying dry,” she said. “I had to climb all the way from my sinking car to the ditch where I was dry.”

Macomb Township Fire Department says no injuries were reported.

Photos of the incident were posted on the Macomb Township Professional Firefighters Local 5023 Facebook page. Adams commented on the post, thanking the firefighters again.

When asked if there was anything she could say to those who rescued her, she said: “I wish that I could honestly give every single one of them a big giant hug. I’m so, so grateful for them. I honestly didn’t think I’d be able to make it out. I was really scared I was going to drown.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.