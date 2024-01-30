PD: 1-year-old boy dead after possible overdose in Phoenix; mother arrested

By Web Staff

PHOENIX, Arizona (KPHO) — A toddler is dead after reportedly overdosing on drugs at a Phoenix apartment, and police say his mother is in custody.

On Monday, around 7:30 a.m., Phoenix police were called to an apartment near 32nd Street and Van Buren Street. Officers arrived to find 1-year-old Jody Jackson unconscious inside. First responders tried to help Jackson; however, he died at the scene. Police say there was another child in the apartment who was unharmed.

According to detectives, Jackson’s mother, 37-year-old Natalie Tate, who was taking care of Jackson and the other child at the time, admitted to police she was using drugs the night before and said Jackson might’ve gotten into the containers with drugs and took a pill. Police did not say what kind of drugs were involved.

Tate was booked into the Maricopa County jail and faces one count of negligent homicide and two counts of child abuse. An investigation is ongoing.

