Video captures Louisville woman’s Kia being broken into, and it’s not the first time

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — This weekend, Michelle Sanders discovered the back window of her 2022 Kia had been smashed. Going through the footage on her security cameras, she saw what she hoped she would never see again.

The video shows a white car pulling up behind her Kia just after 5:30 a.m.

One person runs out, and the car takes off. You can see the suspect shining a flashlight in her windows looking for, what she thinks, is a steering wheel lock.

After smashing the back window, the man climbs inside her car, but after realizing that the car had a dead man’s switch, which prevents cars from being stolen, the group returned to get their friend.

“I’m like, oh my God, they did it again. There’s glass all over the seat, all over the ground, my ignition is basically in my back seat and it’s torn up,” Sanders said.

Last year the same thing happened outside of Sanders’ home on Kentucky Street. According to LMPD, more than 3,000 Kias and Hyundais have been stolen in the metro since 2023.

While she’s unsure of the damage done this time around, last time it was a $2,000 repair charge, and her insurance went up.

“If they’re going to keep breaking in them because of the new fad that’s going around, you’re going to have to. I mean, my insurance is more than my car payment and it makes it ridiculous to even want to even have a Kia nowadays,” Sanders said.

It is not just her car she is worried about now, it’s her safety.

“No, and it’s scary because my neighbor over here came home from work one day and they had climbed through his window. It’s like, OK, so when are they going to take it from the car to the house, it’s just a matter of time,” Sanders said.

Sanders filed a police report, but that’s just about all LMPD can do. With the suspects still out there, she’s worried it will happen again.

