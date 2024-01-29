Philadelphia teen who escaped hospital has been recaptured, police say

By WGAL Staff

PHILADELPHIA (WGAL) — A teenager awaiting trial in a homicide case who escaped outside a Philadelphia hospital last week was captured on Sunday, police said.

Shane Pryor was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service, said Sgt. Eric Gripp with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Pryor escaped from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on Wednesday. He was taken there to be treated for a hand injury and got away from staff during transport. He was not in handcuffs or shackles during his escape.

Philadelphia police said the media and the public both played a role in Pryor being captured.

Less than an hour after Pryor fled, he was spotted on video getting into a car that drove him away, authorities said. The driver, 18-year-old Michael Diggs, was later arrested. Diggs is accused of hindering apprehension, escape, criminal conspiracy and use of a communication facility, city police announced Friday.

Security video shows Pryor went in and out of a few buildings in the area after his escape, said Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore. He also was seen talking to people, “asking for a phone … whatever he could do to leave the area,” Vanore said.

Investigators believe he called Diggs, who they said then picked him up in a car. Police stopped the vehicle in the city on Wednesday night, Vanore said, but Pryor was not in the car.

Diggs and another person who was in the vehicle were questioned by police, but no charges have been filed against the other person.

