Man hospitalized after exchanging gunfire with Capitol police officers

By Kennedi Cooper

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a police shooting in Jackson.

In a news release, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said around 4 p.m. Sunday, Capitol police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle near Porter Street and University Boulevard.

The driver reportedly led officers on a brief pursuit to Winter Street, where authorities said he got out of his vehicle with a weapon.

Officers exchanged gunfire with the man; subsequently, the driver was injured and transported to a local hospital.

No officers were seriously injured.

According to MBI, the officers were wearing body cameras, and the footage is being reviewed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.