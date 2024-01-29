Input wanted for possible new Oklahoma County jail site in Del City

By Shelby Montgomery

Click here for updates on this story

DEL CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The public is invited to give input during a meeting Monday evening to discuss a possible new location for the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Several people are expected to give input on one of the possible locations on East Grand Boulevard near Southeast 15th Street in Del City near neighbors, schools and businesses. County commissioners have discussed moving a nearby football field further away from the proposed jail site, but the city councilwoman for that district and other city leaders have concerns.

“We’ve had a lot of people that have come to use as a city and to my city council to ask questions,” Del City City Manager J.D. Hock said. “What happens if this jail comes here? What’s going to happen to the economic side of Del City? What’s going to happen to the crime rate? What’s going to happen to our police and fire response times?”

The public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday at Metro Tech Springlake Auditorium.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.